South Korea central bank hikes rates amid chip boom

South Korea central bank hikes rates amid chip boom

SEOUL
South Korea central bank hikes rates amid chip boom

South Korea's central bank hiked interest rates on July 16 for the first time in more than three years and indicated more to come amid robust economic growth fuelled by the AI chip boom, persistent inflation and risks to financial stability.

The Bank of Korea has increasingly leaned toward tighter monetary policy owing to stubbornly high inflation, a weaker won and an economy buoyed by strong semiconductor exports.

The combination of robust growth, rising home prices, and elevated household debt has strengthened the case.

Yesterday an official at the bank told AFP the Monetary Policy Board had "raised the benchmark rate from 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent."

The increase was the first since January 2023, when it lifted the policy rate 25 basis points to 3.5 percent during its post-pandemic policy normalisation cycle.

The bank deemed it was "appropriate" to raise the rate "as economic growth has been strengthening", and "inflation is expected to remain above the target level for a considerable period," the bank said in a statement.

It added that "risks to financial stability continue to persist."

South Korea's economy expanded at its fastest pace for nearly six years in the first quarter as exports surged on the back of demand for chips that power artificial intelligence.

The government this week raised its 2026 growth forecast by one percentage point to three percent owing to the strong performance of memory chipmakers as artificial intelligence demand soars.

Consumer prices climbed 3.2 percent in June from a year earlier, partly because of higher energy costs and supply chain disruptions linked to the Iran war.

iran war,

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