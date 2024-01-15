UN tells Israel access to northern port critical for Gaza aid

UN tells Israel access to northern port critical for Gaza aid

UNITED NATIONS
UN tells Israel access to northern port critical for Gaza aid

Three United Nations agencies called Monday on Israel to allow access to the port of Ashdod, north of Gaza, for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid.

Bringing food and supplies to the besieged population of Gaza, which is increasingly at risk of famine, also depends on the opening of new entry routes into the territory, the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a joint statement.

The use of Ashdod, located some 40 km (25 miles) north of the Gaza border, is "critically needed by aid agencies", they said, while calling for a "fundamental step change in the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza".

Allowing humanitarian agencies to use that port "would enable significantly larger quantities of aid to be shipped in and then trucked directly to the badly affected northern regions of Gaza, which few convoys have managed to reach", they said.

The Israel-Hamas war has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe for Gaza's 2.4 million people, who are struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

Opening the Ashdod port would reduce the time it takes to transport food to Gazans from the north, WFP's regional director for the Middle East, Corinne Fleischer, told AFP earlier this month.

"We buy most of our food in Türkiye, just bring it to Ashdod port, and then that reduces the lead time," Fleischer said.

"We need border crossings in the north to open, so we can more regularly access the north, where the food security crisis is even deeper," she said.

In December, Israel approved the temporary delivery of aid into Gaza via its southern Kerem Shalom border crossing, opening a new route for supplies after weeks of pressure.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German farmers continue their protests

German farmers continue their protests
LATEST NEWS

  1. German farmers continue their protests

    German farmers continue their protests

  2. UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

    UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

  3. MHP announces more mayoral candidates

    MHP announces more mayoral candidates

  4. UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

    UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

  5. Zübeyde Hanım commemorated on the 101th anniversary of her death

    Zübeyde Hanım commemorated on the 101th anniversary of her death
Recommended
UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades
UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024

UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Gaza officials say dozens killed in intense Israeli strikes

Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes
Guatemalas Arevalo takes office despite delays, attempts to block him

Guatemala's Arevalo takes office despite delays, attempts to block him
Volcano lava flows into Icelandic village, engulfing homes

Volcano lava flows into Icelandic village, engulfing homes
Zelensky headed to Switzerland to shore up international support

Zelensky headed to Switzerland to shore up international support
WORLD UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

UK announces biggest military deployment to NATO exercises in decades

Britain will send 20,000 armed forces personnel to one of NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Monday.
ECONOMY German farmers continue their protests

German farmers continue their protests

Columns of tractors rolled into Berlin yesterday as farmers gathered for the climax of a week of demonstrations against a plan to scrap tax breaks on the diesel they use, a protest that has tapped into wider discontent with Germany's government.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".