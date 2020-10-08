UN Security Council to discuss reopening of Varosha

  • October 08 2020 08:56:00

UNITED NATIONS- Anadolu Agency
The U.N. Security Council will discuss the planned reopening of the coastline of the Turkish Cypriot town of Varosha on Oct. 9, according to diplomatic sources.  

The session, which will be held behind closed doors, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

The coastline of the abandoned town of Varosha in the Turkish Cypriot city of Gazimagusa will reopen on Oct. 8, Ersin Tatar, the premier of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus announced Tuesday in a joint news conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara.

U.N. Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over the decision. He recalled that the U.N.'s position on Maras remains unchanged and "is guided by relevant Security Council resolutions."

Guterres said any unilateral actions that could trigger tensions on the island should be avoided and called on all parties to engage in dialogue to resolve differences, said his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K.

