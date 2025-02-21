UN says Syria economic recovery could take half a century

NEW YORK

Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before its devastating civil war at current growth rates, the United Nations has said.

"Fourteen years of conflict in Syria have undone nearly four decades of economic, social and human capital progress," the U.N. Development Program (UNDP) said.

"At current growth rates, Syria's economy will not regain its pre-conflict GDP level before 2080," it added, calling for massive investment in economic recovery after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Much of Syria's infrastructure was destroyed and the country faced heavy sanctions over Assad's crackdown on opposition after civil war erupted in 2011.

The U.N. study, "The Impact of the Conflict in Syria,” estimated that nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, one quarter are jobless and the country's gross domestic product "has shrunk to less than half of its value" in 2011.

It estimated annual economic growth over the past seven years at 1.3 percent and said "an ambitious 10-fold rise" would be needed over 15 years to bring the economy to the point it would have been at if there had been no war.

A more "realistic" five percent annual growth would be needed over 15 years to get back to the size of the economy in 2010, it added.

"Beyond immediate humanitarian aid, Syria's recovery requires long-term investment in development to build economic and social stability for its people," said UNDP chief Achim Steiner.

"Restoring productivity for jobs and poverty relief, revitalizing agriculture for food security and rebuilding infrastructure for essential services such as healthcare, education and energy are key to a self-sustaining future, prosperity and peace," he added.