UN registers Turkey-Libya maritime deal

  • October 02 2020 09:20:05

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Oct. 1 registered a Turkey-Libya deal on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

The agreement "has been registered with the Secretariat, in accordance with Article 102 of the Charter of the United Nations," said the certificate of registration dated Wednesday. 

"Every treaty and every international agreement entered into by any Member of the United Nations after the present Charter comes into force shall as soon as possible be registered with the Secretariat and published by it," reads Article 102.

The pact with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) was signed Nov. 27, 2019 and passed by Turkey's parliament Dec. 5. 

It took effect Dec. 8 after the two countries published it in their respective official gazettes.

Ankara applied to the U.N. to register the pact Dec. 12.

The memorandum setting marine jurisdictions rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms and aims to protect the rights of both countries.

