UN General Assembly votes for Hamas-free Palestinian state

GENEVA
The U.N. General Assembly voted Friday to back a resolution which seeks to breathe new life into the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine — without the involvement of Hamas.

The text was adopted by 142 votes in favor, 10 against — including Israel and key ally the United States — and 12 abstentions. It clearly condemns Hamas and demands that it surrender its weapons.

Although Israel has criticized U.N. bodies for nearly two years over their failure to condemn Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, the declaration, presented by France and Saudi Arabia, leaves no ambiguity.

Formally called the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, the text states that "Hamas must free all hostages" and that the U.N. General Assembly condemns "the attacks committed by Hamas against civilians on the 7th of October."

It also calls for "collective action to end the war in Gaza, to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the Two-State solution."

The declaration, which was already endorsed by the Arab League and co-signed in July by 17 U.N. member states, including several Arab countries, also seeks to fully exclude Hamas from leadership in Gaza.

"In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State," the declaration states.

Palestinian vice president Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the decision, saying the resolution "expresses international willingness to support our people's rights and constitutes an important step towards ending the occupation and achieving our independent state."

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein meanwhile slammed the vote, saying in a post on X that Israel "utterly rejects" the declaration, calling it evidence that the General Assembly had become "a political circus detached from reality."

  'Shield' against criticism 

The vote precedes an upcoming U.N. summit co-chaired by Riyadh and Paris on Sept. 22 in New York, in which French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to formally recognize the Palestinian state.

"The fact that the General Assembly is finally backing a text that condemns Hamas directly is significant," even if "Israelis will say it is far too little, far too late," Richard Gowan, U.N. director at the International Crisis Group, told AFP.

"Now at least states supporting the Palestinians can rebuff Israeli accusations that they implicitly condone Hamas," he said, adding that it "offers a shield against Israeli criticism."

In addition to Macron, several other leaders have announced their intent to formally recognize the Palestinian state during the U.N. summit.

The gestures are seen as a means of increasing pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, which was triggered by the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

The New York Declaration includes discussion of a "deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission" to the battered region under the mandate of the U.N. Security Council, aiming to support the Palestinian civilian population.

Around three-quarters of the 193 U.N. member states recognize the Palestinian state proclaimed in 1988 by the exiled Palestinian leadership.

However, two years of war have ravaged the Gaza Strip, in addition to expanded Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the stated desire by Israeli officials to annex the territory.

That leaves many fearing that the existence of an independent Palestinian state will soon become impossible.

"We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Thursday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, meanwhile, may be prevented from visiting New York for the U.N. summit after US authorities said they would deny him a visa.

