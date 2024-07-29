UN cybercrime text faces new scrutiny from tech firms, rights groups

UN cybercrime text faces new scrutiny from tech firms, rights groups

GENEVA
UN cybercrime text faces new scrutiny from tech firms, rights groups

U.N. member states meet Monday seeking to finalize an international treaty on the fight against cybercrime, a text strongly opposed by an unlikely alliance of human rights groups and big technology companies.

The "United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime" originated in 2017 when Russian diplomats sent the world body's secretary-general a letter outlining the initiative.

Two years later, and despite U.S. and European opposition, the General Assembly created an intergovernmental committee tasked with drawing up such a treaty.

Now, the draft text will finally come up for a vote by member states at the end of a two-week session.

But after seven negotiating sessions to date, criticism has only grown.

If the revised draft includes "some welcome improvements," according to the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, concerns remain "about significant shortcomings, with many provisions failing to meet international human rights standards."

"These shortcomings are particularly problematic against the backdrop of an already expansive use of existing cybercrime laws in some jurisdictions to unduly restrict freedom of expression, target dissenting voices and arbitrarily interfere with the privacy and anonymity of communications," it said in an analysis.

The treaty, according to the draft language, would aim to "prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively" and to strengthen international cooperation, notably regarding child pornography and money laundering.

But its detractors say the text claims sway over far too expansive a field, as reflected in its subtitle: "crimes committed through the use of an information and communications technology system."

The text could thus require governments "to facilitate investigations into things like same-sex conduct, criticizing one's government, investigative reporting, participating in protests or being a whistleblower," said Human Rights Watch executive director Tirana Hassan.

Rather than a cybercrime treaty, the text "actually resembles a global surveillance treaty that would address all crime," she told reporters, adding that it exceeds "even the most expansive possible interpretation of its mandate."

  A preference for 'no outcome' 

Debate over the draft has brought together some strange bedfellows — rights groups are aligning with tech mammoths like Microsoft, which said in a written submission that "no outcome is better than a bad outcome."

Nick Ashton-Hart heads the Cybersecurity Tech Accord delegation to the treaty talks, representing more than 100 technology companies.

"There is a need for more cooperation by most states, especially developing states, on cybercrime," Ashton-Hart told AFP, but added: "This convention does not have to be the vehicle for that cooperation."

Better options would be either the Council of Europe's Budapest Convention on Cybercrime or the U.N. Convention Against Organized Transnational Crime, he said.

Unless the current draft is substantially improved, Ashton-Hart added, his organization will call on member states not to sign or ratify the treaty.

"Democratic states would expect opposition from the private sector, very aligned with the civil society world, were this to come up for ratification at the national level," Ashton-Hart said.

Russia, meanwhile, has defended its vision.

"Excessive attention to human rights provisions in the Convention is significantly detrimental to international cooperation and will in fact hinder the cooperation between law enforcement agencies of states," the Russian delegation said.

In a statement, it accused Western countries of wanting to "politicize discussions."

The Russians favor a return to the text's original 2019 title, which called for an "international convention on countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes" — not the current "United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime."

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders
Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers
Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region
Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans

Biden unveils US Supreme Court reform plans
Quad seriously concerned about situation in South China Sea

Quad 'seriously concerned' about situation in South China Sea
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿