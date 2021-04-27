UN chief 'realistic' as Cyprus rivals seek 'common ground'

GENEVA-Agence France-Presse

The U.N. chief was "realistic" as rival Cypriot leaders and their backers were set on April 27 to begin informal talks in Geneva, his spokesman said, four years after their last peace talks failed.

The United Nations is trying to mediate a deal for the divided island, almost six decades since it first deployed peacekeepers.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has travelled to Geneva to oversee the three days of talks in various formats.

"The secretary-general is realistic," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in Geneva.

"This is an issue that he knows well. He has participated in discussions before. So he is realistic."

The spokesman stressed that the talks were "informal" and were meant "to determine whether a common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus issue within a foreseeable horizon."

The two Cypriot delegations taking part will be headed by Nicos Anastasiades, head of the Greek Cypriot-run Republic of Cyprus, and his counterpart in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar.

Turkey has also been invited to the latest talks, along with Greece and Britain - the three guarantors of the island's 1960 independence.

Speaking in a plane en route to Geneva on April 27, Anastasiades said this week's talks were "crucial".

He said his delegation was going in with "determination and political will", and was eager to find a way to "restart substantive negotiations."

"I hope the other side will come with the same will and the same evaluation because any diversion will not only be at the expense of the Greek Cypriots, but also to the detriment of the Turkish Cypriots," he said.

On April 24, Tatar urged the international community to "acknowledge the existence" of two states in Cyprus.

"We are going to Geneva with a new vision for Cyprus, one based on the realities on the island," he said in a statement.

"There are two peoples with distinct national identities, running their own affairs separately." That diverts from the U.N. mandate of delivering a federal solution for a reunited Cyprus.