UN agency finds unexploded 1,000-pound bombs in Gaza schools

UN agency finds unexploded 1,000-pound bombs in Gaza schools

KHAN YOUNIS
UN agency finds unexploded 1,000-pound bombs in Gaza schools

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said Tuesday it had found unexploded 1,000-pound bombs inside schools after Israel pulled troops out of southern Gaza's main city Khan Yunis.

The Israeli army has carried out relentless air strikes and bombardments in Gaza since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

U.N. agencies led an "assessment mission" in Khan Yunis after Israeli forces withdrew from the embattled city last week, UNRWA said.

It found "significant challenges in operating safely due to the presence of unexploded ordnance (UXOs), including 1,000-pound bombs inside schools and on roads".

"Thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) require a range of lifesaving assistance, including health, water and sanitation, and food," it said.

Earlier this month, the United Nations said it would take "millions of dollars and many years to decontaminate the (Gaza) Strip from unexploded munitions".

"We work off the rule of thumb that 10 percent of ordnance doesn't function as designed," U.N. Mine Action Service chief Charles Birch said in a statement earlier this month.

"We estimate that, to begin the clearance of Gaza, we need around $45 million."

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,843 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraines Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

    Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

  2. Türkiye, US talk ahead of Erdoğan’s expected visit to Washington

    Türkiye, US talk ahead of Erdoğan’s expected visit to Washington

  3. UN agency says 'no significant change' in Gaza aid

    UN agency says 'no significant change' in Gaza aid

  4. US says 'will not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran

    US says 'will not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran

  5. Putin urges restraint in call with Iran's Raisi

    Putin urges restraint in call with Iran's Raisi
Recommended
Ukraines Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law
UN agency says no significant change in Gaza aid

UN agency says 'no significant change' in Gaza aid
US says will not hesitate to tighten sanctions on Iran

US says 'will not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran
Putin urges restraint in call with Irans Raisi

Putin urges restraint in call with Iran's Raisi
Scholz urges China to use Russia influence to end Ukraine war

Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war
Woman, 5 children dead after boat capsizes in Indian Kashmir

Woman, 5 children dead after boat capsizes in Indian Kashmir
WORLD Ukraines Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a controversial mobilisation bill aimed at boosting troop numbers, parliament said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February

The annual rate of growth in retail sales accelerated from 13.7 percent in January to 25.1 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿