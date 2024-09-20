UN accuses Israel of serious child rights violations in Gaza

GENEVA
UN accuses Israel of serious child rights violations in Gaza

A United Nations committee has accused Israel of serious violations of a global treaty protecting children's rights, stating that its military actions in Gaza have had a devastating impact on children.

Reviewing six states, including Israel, the committee expressed deep concern over the impact of what it described as indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on the children of Gaza.

The committee was troubled by the number of children who have been killed, maimed, displaced, and subjected to famine and disease due to ongoing hostilities. It has urged Israel to ensure safe and unrestricted humanitarian access within Gaza and facilitate the entry of construction materials necessary to rebuild homes and infrastructure.

Additionally, the committee highlighted ongoing issues with the abduction, arbitrary arrest, and detention of large numbers of Palestinian children by Israeli forces, often without charge, trial, or legal representation. It called for an immediate end to such practices and urged the release of all arbitrarily detained children.

In a news conference in Geneva, the committee shared that it found no evidence of measures taken by Israel to protect children in Gaza during military operations. Bragi Gudbrandsson, the committee's vice chair, noted concerns over the use of wide-area weapons in densely populated residential areas, saying there were no sufficient responses from Israel about safeguarding civilian lives.

“The outrageous death of children is almost historically unique. This is an extremely dark place in history,” Gudbrandsson said.

Gudbrandsson remarked that while Israel acknowledged its obligations under international humanitarian law, it failed to reassure the committee that steps had been taken to prevent civilian casualties.

Ongoing Israeli attacks have resulted in over 41,000 deaths - more than 15,000 minors - with over 95,500 injured, as per local health authorities. The blockade has left the territory in dire straits, causing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

