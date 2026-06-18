Ukraine sets Moscow refinery ablaze in biggest attack in years

Ukraine sets Moscow refinery ablaze in biggest attack in years

MOSCOW
Ukraine sets Moscow refinery ablaze in biggest attack in years

Ukraine on Thursday launched its largest drone attack on Moscow in years, sparking fires in and around the capital, hitting a major oil refinery and forcing evacuations at the country’s largest airport, officials said.

Large columns of black smoke spread over the capital’s southern skyline in dramatic scenes, while flames could be seen burning on part of an oil complex in the southern Kapotnya district.

A strong, unpleasant smell hung in the air, as the fire burned at the refinery through the morning.

The strikes came as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in the central city of Kazan, about 700 kilometers east of the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the strikes in a post on social media, calling them a “fully justified response” to Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The attack was the largest on Moscow in at least two years, Russia’s state TASS news agency reported.

And the second time this month that Kiev has launched a major attack during an international summit after striking Saint Petersburg at the start of a landmark economic forum near the city.

All of Moscow’s airports were shut for hours, leading to hundreds of flight delays.

The country’s busiest, Sheremetyevo, announced it had evacuated passengers to “safe locations” during the barrage, before it reopened at around 11 a.m.

“Several drones managed to reach the MNPZ [Moscow Oil Refinery],” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram early yesterday, without specifying damage to the facility.

Authorities announced they had closed traffic on streets nearby.

Another drone crashed into an apartment building in the Moscow region district of Zhukovsky, while drone debris sparked a fire at a shopping center near the capital’s suburbs, Moscow region governor Andrey Voro-byov said.

One social media video showed smoke pouring from the upper floors of an apartment block, while a woman behind the camera could be heard weeping in distress.

Russian air defenses shot down around 180 drones on approach to Moscow, Sobyanin said, while the Defense Ministry reported it had intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones across the entire country overnight.

A separate Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s southern Rostov region left one person dead and at least two in-jured, the region’s governor said.

Kiev has stepped up its drone strikes on Russia in recent months, hitting oil refineries that fund Moscow’s war chest, as diplomatic talks on ending the more than four-year conflict remain stalled.

It was the second Ukrainian strike on the Moscow refinery this week.

Zelensky calls the attacks Kiev’s “long-range sanctions.”

“It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

    Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

  2. Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

    Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

  3. Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

    Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

  4. 1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

    1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

  5. Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role

    Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role
Recommended
Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal
1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea
Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role

Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role
UN demands RSF halt ‘imminent offensive’ in Sudan

UN demands RSF halt ‘imminent offensive’ in Sudan
24 more killed as Israel keeps attacking Lebanon

24 more killed as Israel keeps attacking Lebanon
US-Israel rift deepens as Vance rebukes critics of Iran deal

US-Israel rift deepens as Vance rebukes critics of Iran deal
US pushes for full Syria integration by end of year

US pushes for full Syria integration by end of year
WORLD Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel and Hezbollah agreed a ceasefire on June 19, a U.S. official said, after deadly exchanges between the two sides in Lebanon once again put a deal to end the Middle East war under strain, less than two days after it was signed.

ECONOMY Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Turkish defense and aerospace companies increased their presence among the top-ranked firms in the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (ISO) 2025 list of Türkiye’s 500 Largest Industrial Enterprises, based on net sales from production.

SPORTS Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Lionel Messi opened his record-breaking sixth World Cup with a hat-trick to become the tournament's joint all-time top scorer on June 16 as holders Argentina launched their bid for back-to-back titles with a dazzling 3-0 rout of Algeria.
﻿