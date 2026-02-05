Ukraine, Russia, US start second day of war talks

ABU DHABI

A man walks past a billboard promoting contract military service in the Russian army's unmanned systems units, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

Ukraine and Russia on Thursday began a second day of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending a war sparked by Moscow's 2022 invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

The negotiations are the latest bid in diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting — Europe's deadliest since World War II, with hundreds of thousands killed, millions forced to flee their homes and much of eastern and southern Ukraine left decimated.

"The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi has begun. We're working in the same formats as yesterday: trilateral consultations, group work, and subsequent alignment of positions," Ukraine's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov said.

The first day of talks in the Emirati capital concluded with Kiev describing the negotiations as "substantive and productive", though there was no apparent breakthrough.

"There is definitely progress, things are moving forward in a good, positive direction," Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev told state media.

Dmitriev slammed what he called attempts from European nations to "disrupt the progress".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that 55,000 of his country's troops had been killed, a rare assessment of battlefield losses by either side.

'Concrete steps'

Russia has also stepped up strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure, leaving many people, including residents of the capital Kiev, without power and shivering through temperatures as low as minus 20C in recent days.

Overnight Russia attacked with two missiles and 183 drones, the air force said. The attacks injured two people in Kiev.

Ukraine's chief negotiator Umerov said "concrete steps and practical solutions" had been discussed in the first day of the talks.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters fighting would persist "until the Kiev regime makes the appropriate decisions".

The main sticking point in the negotiations is the long-term fate of territory in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow is demanding that Kiev pull its troops out of swathes of the Donbas, including heavily fortified cities atop vast natural resources, before any deal.

It also wants international recognition that land seized in the invasion belongs to Russia.

'Maintain pressure'

Kiev has said the conflict should be frozen along the current front line and has rejected a pull-back of forces.

Trilateral negotiations, which were first held January 23 and 24 in Abu Dhabi, are the most public sign of progress so far in U.S. President Donald Trump's push to negotiate an end to the war.

His envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been sent to try to corral the sides into an agreement.

In Ukraine, foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy Kiev was "interested in finding out what the Russians and Americans really want".

Zelensky said the U.S. president's role would be crucial, telling French television in an interview broadcast Wednesday that "Putin is only scared of Trump".

Trump could use economic sanctions against Russia or transfer weapons to Ukraine to "maintain this pressure on Putin", Zelensky said, but added that Kiev would not compromise on sovereignty.

Russia occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine. It claims the Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as its own, and holds pockets of territory in at least three other Ukrainian regions in the east.

Kiev still controls around one-fifth of the Donetsk region. It has warned that ceding ground will embolden Moscow, and that it will not sign a deal that fails to deter Russia from invading again.