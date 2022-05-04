Ukraine road accident toll climbs to 26

  • May 04 2022 10:18:00

Ukraine road accident toll climbs to 26

KIEV
Ukraine road accident toll climbs to 26

The toll from a road accident in west Ukraine has risen to 26, authorities said Wednesday, piling further misery on the war-torn country.

A bus collided with a fuel truck in the western Rivne region on Tuesday in what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as a "terrible road accident".

"A total of 26 people died in the accident: 24 passengers and two drivers," police said in a statement, adding that 12 were injured.

The statement said police were working to identify three people killed in the incident and that the youngest victim from passengers on the bus, which was making its way towards Poland, was 17 years old.

The accident did not appear to be directly linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine, which is in its third month, and Zelensky did not mention any connection in his address.

In recent weeks, Russia has been focusing its attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine, while occasionally also striking sites in western regions.

WORLD Ukraine road accident toll climbs to 26

Ukraine road accident toll climbs to 26
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

    Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

  2. Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

  3. Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

    Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

  4. Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

    Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

  5. Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

    Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country
Recommended
Beijing closes 10% of subway stations to stem COVID spread

Beijing closes 10% of subway stations to stem COVID spread
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities

North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
Ukraine hopes for more evacuations from besieged steel mill

Ukraine hopes for more evacuations from besieged steel mill
EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions
Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House
Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low

Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low
WORLD Ukraine road accident toll climbs to 26

Ukraine road accident toll climbs to 26

The toll from a road accident in west Ukraine has risen to 26, authorities said Wednesday, piling further misery on the war-torn country.

ECONOMY Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey aims to increase its solar power panel production capacity to 9,110 megawatts by 2023 and become one of the top three producers in the world in this field, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.