Ukraine, Moldova launch EU membership talks

BRUSSELS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, speaks during a joint press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Mariinsky Palace in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Ukraine officially launched membership talks with the European Union on Tuesday in what President Volodymyr Zelensky has described as a dream come true for his country’s citizens more than two years into a war with Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Olga Stefanishyna led Ukraine’s delegation at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg marking the official opening of talks to align the country's laws and standards with those of the 27-nation bloc.

A few hours later, Moldova, which applied to join the EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and was granted candidate status four months later, took part in a separate intergovernmental conference to officially launch its own accession process.

Ukraine, too, sought candidate status in the days after Russia invaded. By June 2022, EU leaders had quickly made it official. But things have moved more slowly since then and membership, if it comes, might be years away.

Türkiye’s accession talks have lasted almost two decades without result.

Still, starting the talks process is sending another strong signal of solidarity with Ukraine beyond the billions in financial support the EU has provided. It’s also a show of support for Moldova, which has faced its own challenges with Russia.

“Generations of our people are realizing their European dream. Ukraine is returning to Europe,” Zelensky said in an online post after EU member states agreed on June 21 to open the talks.

Candidate countries must bring their laws and standards into line with those of the EU in 35 policy areas, known as chapters, ranging from the free movement of goods through fisheries, taxation, energy and the environment to judicial rights and security.

Unanimous agreement must be given by all 27 member countries to open or close chapters, providing ample opportunity for EU nations to demand more work or to delay proceedings.