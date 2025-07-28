Ukraine imports Azeri gas via Transbalkan route for first time

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Ukraine's Naftogaz Group has signed its first agreement with the SOCAR Group company, SOCAR Energy Ukraine, for the purchase of Azerbaijani natural gas, the company announced on July 28.

Naftogaz said that, for the first time, a test shipment of gas is being delivered through the Transbalkan route along the Bulgaria–Romania–Ukraine corridor.

"This is a small volume but a strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security," said Sergii Koretskyi, chief executive officer of Naftogaz.

The agreement signed between Naftogaz Group and SOCAR Energy Ukraine marks the first time Ukraine will purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan through a direct arrangement.

The move aligns with Ukraine's broader strategy to diversify its gas supply sources and strengthen its energy security in the face of ongoing regional instability.

Ukraine has not purchased natural gas directly from Russia since 2015, following years of energy disputes and geopolitical tensions. Instead, it has relied on reverse flows and imports from European countries.

In early 2025, Naftogaz reported purchasing around 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, primarily from European suppliers.

Moreover, the five-year transit contract with Russia's Gazprom expired at the end of 2024 and has not been renewed, further solidifying Ukraine's departure from Russian gas dependency.