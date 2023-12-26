Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

KIEV

Ukraine's air force said Tuesday it had destroyed a Russian fleet ship in the Black Sea suspected of carrying drones for use in Moscow's war against Kiev.

The large landing ship Novocherkassk was "destroyed" by air force pilots, the service posted on the Telegram messaging platform.

"People say that it transported Shaheds," the message added, referring to Iranian explosive drones used regularly by Russia against Ukraine.

The military did not specify where the attack took place, but air force commandant Mykola Olechtchouk posted a video of a fiery explosion at the Russian naval base of Feodosia, on the Black Sea in the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-backed head of Crimea, said: "An enemy attack was carried out in the area of Feodosia".

"The port area is cordoned off," he wrote on Telegram.

"As of now, the detonation has stopped and the fire has been localised. All relevant services are on site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated."

Ukraine frequently carries out strikes in Crimea, particularly targeting the Russian military.

In April 2022, it sank the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea fleet.