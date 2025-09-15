UK, US to sign deal to fast-track nuclear power projects

LONDON
A Thames Valley Police officers from the Police force's Specialist Search Unit, carry out security searches outside of Windsor Castle in Windsor, on Sept. 12, 2025, ahead of the State Visit by US President Donald Trump next week.

Britain and the United States will sign an agreement to speed up development of new nuclear power projects during President Donald Trump's state visit, the U.K. government said Monday.

The partnership promises faster regulatory approval and several new private sector investment deals for nuclear projects, as the U.K. strives to meet net zero and energy security targets.

The announcement comes as Trump arrives in Britain late Tuesday for a historic second state visit, having been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 during his first term.

Under the agreement, Britain and the U.S. will use each other's safety assessments on new reactor designs, a move expected to cut the time to obtain a nuclear project license to two years, down from three to four years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the partnership sets the U.K. "on course to a golden age of nuclear".

The U.K. has refocused on shoring up nuclear power since the start of the war in Ukraine, in the name of energy security and faced with a fleet of ageing power stations.

Britain said the partnership agrees to "eliminate any last dependencies on Russian nuclear material by the end of 2028 - further squeezing (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin out of the energy market."

Several commercial deals were also announced Monday, including between U.S. firm X-energy and British Gas owner Centrica to build up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool, northeast England.

U.S. firm Holtec, France's EDF and British firm Tritax are set to develop data centres powered by small modular reactors.

SMRs are aimed at cutting the costs and complexity of building nuclear power stations.

The partnership also includes enhanced cooperation between the two countries on experimental programmes for nuclear fusion, a technology aimed at providing emissions-free electricity without nuclear waste.

In June, Britain pledged billions of pounds of investment to invigorate its nuclear energy sector, including in the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

