UK Trade Secretary Badenoch visits Türkiye

ANKARA

Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch paid a visit to Türkiye to strengthen business links ahead of the expected launch of trade deal talks later this year, said the U.K.’s Department of Business and Trade in a statement on Jan. 5.

As part of her visit to the country, Badenoch met with her Turkish counterpart, Ömer Bolat.

“We discussed the steps we will take to enhance the strategic and economic cooperation between our countries, the opportunities to improve our free trade agreement, collaborative possibilities in customs, and opportunities for cooperation, especially in the field of contracting in third countries,” Bolat wrote on the social media platform X.

“With strong foundations and progress in various fields, Türkiye and the United Kingdom will continue to enhance their economic, commercial, and investment relations.,” Bolat added.

With its major economy and strategic position, Türkiye presents huge opportunities for U.K. businesses, Badenoch said.

“I’m delighted to be in Türkiye ahead of talks to upgrade our existing trade deal to make it fit for the 21st century,” she said.

While in Istanbul the Secretary of State will also meet top U.K. and Turkish investors including Ford and Mott MacDonald to discuss how the U.K. and Türkiye can boost investment in sectors such as manufacturing, tech and transport, building on the 8.9 billion pounds of U.K. investments in Türkiye and 720 million pounds of Turkish investments in the U.K., the statement said.

She is also scheduled to visit Turkish Airlines, who have just contracted Airbus to supply them with 220 planes, the wings for which will be designed in Bristol and built in North Wales, with Rolls Royce supplying engines, made in Derby, for much of the fleet, the statement added.