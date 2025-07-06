UK reestablishes full Syria ties as Lammy visits Damascus

Britain has reestablished full diplomatic relations with Syria, more than a decade after cutting ties, as Foreign Secretary David Lammy met the country's new leader Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus.

"The U.K. is reestablishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians," Lammy said in a statement.

Photos released by Sharaa's office showed him and Lammy meeting alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Their discussions addressed "bilateral ties... and ways of strengthening cooperation, as well as regional and international developments,” the presidency said in a statement.

Lammy said a stable Syria would benefit Britain by "reducing the risk of irregular migration, ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons" and "tackling the threat of terrorism.”

Britain's Foreign Office said Bashar al-Assad's overthrow was an opportunity to "fully declare and destroy Assad's evil chemical weapons program,” adding that London had contributed an additional $2.7 million to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to help Syria do so.

In a video message published on July 6, Lammy said that that Syria “matters hugely to the U.K..”

Lammy described the visit as “very humbling” and highlighted Britain’s interest in Syria’s recovery.

He also stressed the importance of addressing irregular migration, noting that “it's hugely important we continue to support progress here.”

Lammy praised Syrians who had taken to the streets to celebrate the fall of Assad, saying many in the U.K. had been “moved to tears” by their demonstrations of hope and resilience.

“This is a country that is ancient, made up of many different people. The future has to be an inclusive one. It has to be a peaceful one. And I hope for prosperity for all of the Syrian people,” he said.

 

