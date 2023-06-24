UK recession fears mount

UK recession fears mount

LONDON
UK recession fears mount

Fears that the British economy is heading for recession mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated.

The Bank of England on June 22 decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high of 5 percent.

The size of the bank's 13th hike in a row was a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.

Financial markets are pricing in a potential rate peak of 6 percent, a level not hit since early 2000, after Bank Govornor Andrew Bailey warned of further increases if inflation fails to show clear signs of slowing.

Figures on June 21 showed U.K. inflation unexpectedly holding steady at 8.7 percent.

With wages rising fast, it's increasingly clear that high inflation has become embedded in the economy.

Higher interest rates help lower inflation by making it more expensive for individuals and businesses to borrow, meaning they potentially spend less, reducing demand and pressure on prices.

The U.K. rate hike will pile further pressure on borrowers, particularly the 1.4 million or so households that will have to refinance their mortgages over the rest of the year.

“The rise in interest rates to 5 percent will push millions of households with mortgages towards the brink of insolvency," warned Max Mosley, an economist at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research.

The increases will clearly come at a cost, and there are concerns over the outlook for the British economy, which has so far avoided falling into recession even as Europe’s economy contracted slightly in the six months ending in March.

“It is increasingly difficult to see how the U.K. avoids a recession as part of the process of bringing inflation down," said Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at asset management firm abrdn. "And today’s large rate increase will probably be seen in retrospect as an important milestone towards that recession.”

UK,

WORLD Wagner chief Prigozhin has long ties to Putin

Wagner chief Prigozhin has long ties to Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Wagner chief Prigozhin has long ties to Putin

    Wagner chief Prigozhin has long ties to Putin

  2. Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians

    Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians

  3. Aid situation worsens as Sudan fighting spreads

    Aid situation worsens as Sudan fighting spreads

  4. Canada launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

    Canada launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

  5. Wagner rebellion 'stab in the back' to Russia: Putin

    Wagner rebellion 'stab in the back' to Russia: Putin
Recommended
Exports climb to $22 billion in May

Exports climb to $22 billion in May
Over 14 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in 5 months

Over 14 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in 5 months
Confidence in economy fell in June

Confidence in economy fell in June
Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May
Business circles welcome rate hike decision

Business circles welcome rate hike decision
Thefts from UK convenience stores surge to record level

Thefts from UK convenience stores surge to record level
WORLD Wagner chief Prigozhin has long ties to Putin

Wagner chief Prigozhin has long ties to Putin

Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia’s war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY UK recession fears mount

UK recession fears mount

Fears that the British economy is heading for recession mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.