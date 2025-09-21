Western allies drive new pressure on Israel in UN shift

LONDON
Britain and Portugal recognized a Palestinian state on Sept. 21, ahead of a key week at the U.N.'s gathering where a suite of nations are set to do the same to pressure Israel over Gaza.

A growing number of longtime Israeli allies have shifted positions in recent months as Israel has intensified its Gaza offensive, triggered by Hamas's unprecedented 2023 attack.

The besieged Palestinian territory has suffered vast destruction, death and lack of food that have resulted in a major humanitarian crisis.

World leaders will gather for a key debate at the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week where the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be front and centre.

Although it was largely a symbolic move, the U.K. became the first G7 country to move towards full recognition of a State of Palestine, with France and others expected to follow at the annual U.N. General Assembly this week.

It is a watershed moment for Palestinian statehood, with the most powerful western nations for years holding out against recognition, arguing it had to be part of any two-state solution negotiated as part of a deal peace with Israel.

Over a century ago, the U.K. was pivotal in laying the groundwork for the creation of the state of Israel through the 1917 Balfour Declaration.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in July that his Labour government intended to recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel took "substantive" steps including reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

The landmark announcement will be echoed by around 10 nations including France, Australia, Belgium and Canada at the U.N. meet, while recognizing that Palestinian statehood would not result in immediate improvements to the situation in the Middle East.

Three-quarters of U.N. members already recognize Palestinian statehood, with at least 145 of the 193 having taken the step or announced plans to do so.

Starmer previously said that the move would make "a contribution to a proper peace process, at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution."

He has also repeatedly called on Hamas to release the remaining hostages they captured in the 2023 attack, and said the militants should play no role in the governance of the Palestinian state.

Palestinian foreign minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin told AFP last week: "Recognition is not symbolic."

"It sends a very clear message to the Israelis on their illusions on continuing their occupation forever," he added.

But the U.K.'s plans have angered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who accused Starmer of rewarding "monstrous terrorism" and appeasing "jihadist" ideology.

And U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 18 after his landmark state visit to the U.K. that he disagreed with Starmer over the issue of statehood.

Israel has retained the backing of the U.S., its most powerful ally and biggest arms supplier, as it has intensified its campaign on Gaza vowing to eliminate Hamas.

The Oct. 7, 2023, attack of Hamas on Israel, which sparked the latest war, resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,208 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Gazan Health Ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

 

