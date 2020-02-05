UK, Italy in agreement on political solution in Libya

LONDON - Anadolu Agency
The U.K. and Italy remained in agreement on finding a political solution to the conflict in Libya.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte met in London at the launch of COP26 -- UN climate change summit, which is due in Glasgow in November.

“On regional issues, the leaders raised the situation in Iran and the conflict in Libya,” a government statement said following the meeting.

“The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of upholding the commitments made at the Berlin Conference to end the violence and support UN-led talks to find a political solution to the conflict,” it added.

The two leaders also “welcomed the broad bilateral relationship between the U.K. and Italy and agreed to continue to strengthen our alliance in a number of areas including trade, investment and security.”

A joint military commission representing Libya's UN-recognized government and eastern Libyan forces will meet in Geneva for a second day to help turn the current truce into a "full-fledged ceasefire," said the UN's Libya envoy Feb. 4.

