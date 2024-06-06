UK greenlights $17 billion legal claim against Google

UK greenlights $17 billion legal claim against Google

LONDON
UK greenlights $17 billion legal claim against Google

A multibillion-pound claim against Google for alleged anti-competitiveness in digital advertising can proceed to trial, the U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal has ruled.

The 13.6 billion pounds claim ($17.4 billion), brought by the Ad Tech Collective Action LLP, accuses the U.S. tech giant of abusing its dominant position and causing significant losses to U.K. online publishers.

The case centres around so-called ad tech, the system that decides which online adverts people see and how much they cost.

At the heart of the Ad Tech Collective Action argument is the claim that Google has abused its position in the market by promoting its own products and services over those of rivals.

"This is a decision of major importance to the victims of Google's anti-competitive conduct in ad tech," Claudio Pollack, a partner of Ad Tech Collective Action, said in response to the June 5’s announcement.

"Google will now have to answer for its practices in a full trial" at a date to be decided, he said.

Oliver Bethell, legal director at Google, called the lawsuit "speculative and opportunistic", adding that the tech giant would "oppose it vigorously".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO
LATEST NEWS

  1. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  2. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

  3. Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

    Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

  4. Türkiye’s second astronaut to perform 3 experiments in 3 minutes

    Türkiye’s second astronaut to perform 3 experiments in 3 minutes

  5. Türkiye's libraries see substantial growth in 2023: Official data

    Türkiye's libraries see substantial growth in 2023: Official data
Recommended
US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players
IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout

IMF gives draft approval to $820 mln Egypt payout
Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike

Samsung workers in South Korea stage first ever strike
Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation

Türkiye, China sign deal on tourism cooperation
Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek

Resilience to external shocks strengthening: Şimşek
Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months

Turkish Airlines carries nearly 33 million passengers in five months
Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union

Samsung workers in S Korea stage first strike: union
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿