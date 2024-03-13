UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

LONDON
UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

Britain's economy rebounded slightly in January, data showed Wednesday, sparking hope of an end to recession in a boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of elections.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent following a slight 0.1-percent decline in December according to a statement from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The news sparked hope that Britain could be on course in the first quarter to exit a technical recession which it entered in the second half of last year.

"The economy picked up in January with strong growth in retail and wholesaling," said ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.

"Construction also performed well with housebuilders having a good month, having been subdued for much of the last year."

The upbeat news comes after the economy shrank in both the third and fourth quarters of 2023, meeting the technical definition of a recession on the back of elevated inflation, high interest rates and a cost-of-living crisis.

"While the last few years have been tough, today's numbers show we are making progress in growing the economy," added the Conservative government's finance minister Jeremy Hunt in response to Wednesday's data.

The ONS added however that GDP declined 0.1 percent in the three months to January compared with the three months to October.

The figures show that the "U.K. economy (is) likely to have emerged from recession but outlook remains weak", said KPMG U.K. economist Yael Selfin.

"Economic activity picked up to start the year with a relatively broad-based recovery across sectors.

"Although economic performance has somewhat improved, the outlook remains relatively gloomy. Economic growth is not expected to materially pick up this year with demand impaired by the lingering impact of high interest rates."

Sunak's governing Conservatives are trailing Keir Starmer's main opposition Labour Party ahead of a general election due this year.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

    Türkiye, Iraq to hold security summit in Baghdad

  2. Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

    Türkiye, Greece to intensify talks before Mitsotakis’ visit

  3. CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

    CHP leader calls on Israel to cease attacks amid Ramadan

  4. Erdoğan urges caution to prevent 'NATO conflict' amid Ukraine war

    Erdoğan urges caution to prevent 'NATO conflict' amid Ukraine war

  5. UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

    UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit
Recommended
Musk says will open source Grok chatbot

Musk says will 'open source' Grok chatbot
Resilient economy Putin’s key selling point in elections

Resilient economy Putin’s key selling point in elections
Industrial production rises 1.1 percent in January

Industrial production rises 1.1 percent in January
Some 25,000 cruise passengers visit ports in two months

Some 25,000 cruise passengers visit ports in two months
Current account balance posts $2.56 billion deficit

Current account balance posts $2.56 billion deficit
Struggling Japan narrowly avoids technical recession

Struggling Japan narrowly avoids technical recession
WORLD Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

Putin boasts Russia nuclear arsenal better than in US

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia's nuclear triad — its three-pronged arsenal of weapons launched from land, sea and air — was "much more" advanced than that of the United States.
ECONOMY UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

UK economy grows 0.2%, sparking hopes of recession exit

Britain's economy rebounded slightly in January, data showed Wednesday, sparking hope of an end to recession in a boost to embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of elections.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿