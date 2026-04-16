UK economic output jumps ahead of Mideast war

Britain's economy grew much stronger than expected in February, prior to the start of the Middle East war, official data showed Thursday ahead of a likely hit from the U.S.-Iran conflict.
U.K. gross domestic product growth climbed to 0.5 percent in February compared with expansion of 0.1 percent in January, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
Analysts' consensus forecast had been for GDP growth of 0.1 percent in February, while Britain's output ahead is expected to suffer from soaring energy prices caused by the war.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is “declared completely open” for the remaining period of the ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.
The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry aims to begin in September the testing phase at Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, under construction in the southern province of Mersin, according to sources speaking to the media on April 17.