UK cost-of-living crisis set to increase early deaths: study

UK cost-of-living crisis set to increase early deaths: study

LONDON
UK cost-of-living crisis set to increase early deaths: study

The U.K.'s inflation-fuelled cost-of-living crisis is set to "cut lives short" and "significantly widen the wealth-health gap", according to a study published by open access journal BMJ Public Health.

Modelling conducted for the study predicted that the proportion of people "dying before their time" (under the age of 75) will rise by nearly 6.5 percent due to the sustained period of high prices.

The most deprived households will experience four times the number of extra deaths than the wealthiest households, it forecast, with the poorest having to spend a larger proportion of their income on energy, the cost of which has soared.

The researchers studied the impact of inflation on death rates in Scotland in 2022-3, with and without mitigating measures such as government support to help cut household bills.

The collected data was then used to model various potential future outcomes on life expectancy and inequalities for the U.K. as a whole if different mitigating policies were implemented.

Without any mitigation, the model found that inflation could increase deaths by five percent in the least deprived areas and by 23 percent in the most deprived - coming down to two percent and eight percent with mitigation, with an overall rate of around 6.5 percent.

Overall life expectancy would also fall in each case, it added.

"Our analysis contributes to evidence that the economy matters for population health," said the researchers.

"The mortality impacts of inflation and real-terms income reduction are likely to be large and negative, with marked inequalities in how these are experienced.”

U.K. inflation unexpectedly slowed in August to 6.7 percent from a high of 11.1 percent, but remains the highest in the G7, fuelled by coronavirus lockdowns, Brexit and the war in Ukraine.

UK, cost of living ,

TÜRKIYE We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

    We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

  2. 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

    100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

  3. Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

    Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

  4. Crude steel production declines in August

    Crude steel production declines in August

  5. Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir

    Teknofest opens its doors in İzmir
Recommended
Ford pauses work on $3.5 bn battery plant

Ford pauses work on $3.5 bn battery plant
Gatwick scraps 160 flights over air traffic control shortages

Gatwick scraps 160 flights over air traffic control shortages
Turkish olive oil producers face challenges amid export ban

Turkish olive oil producers face challenges amid export ban
Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association
Crude steel production declines in August

Crude steel production declines in August
TürkTraktör obtains financing for green investments

TürkTraktör obtains financing for green investments
WORLD 100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

100 killed in Iraq wedding fire tragedy

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
ECONOMY Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

Türkiye to be greatly affected by EU’s carbon tax: Association

Türkiye will be among the countries that are likely to be affected most by the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), said Seyit Ardıç, the president of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ASO).
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.