UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget

UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget

LONDON
UK annual inflation slows ahead of key budget

Britain's annual inflation rate slowed in October, official data showed Wednesday, providing some relief to the struggling Labour government one week before unveiling its latest budget.

The Consumer Prices Index rose by 3.6 percent over 12 months, down from 3.8 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The annual budget on November 26 is set to feature tax rises as Labour, badly trailing in polls, seeks to drive down government debt and fund investment in public services.

"This fall in inflation is good news for households and businesses across the country, but I'm determined to do more to bring prices down," finance minister Rachel Reeves said in a statement.

"That's why at the budget next week I will take the fair choices to deliver on the public's priorities to cut NHS (National Health Service) waiting lists, cut national debt and cut the cost of living," she added.

The ONS said inflation's slowdown in October was driven mainly by gas and electricity prices rising less than a year earlier.

This was partially offset by rising food prices.

Analysts said the drop to inflation would likely see the Bank of England cut its main interest rate in December.

Wednesday's data follows official figures last week that showed Britain's economy slowed in the third quarter, when unemployment rose.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party has struggled to consistently grow the UK economy since returning to power in July 2024 following 14 years of Conservative party rule.

Many economists blame the weak growth largely on a decision by Reeves to increase a tax on businesses in her first budget last year.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

    Erdoğan urges revival of Istanbul talks in joint briefing with Zelensky

  2. Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

    Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

  3. TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

    TFF suspends 281 third-tier players as betting probe widens

  4. Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

    Russian strikes kill 10 as Zelensky tries to revive peace efforts in Türkiye

  5. Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan

    Terror-free Türkiye bid to shape region’s future: Erdoğan
Recommended
Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups
Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia

Emlak Konut signs $400 million deal for a project in Saudi Arabia
Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months

Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months
Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia

Drought pushes sowing season back in Central Anatolia
Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $396 billion in September
No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss

No company immune if AI bubble bursts: Google boss
WORLD Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel strikes south Lebanon after evacuation warning

Israel launched strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after warning residents to evacuate parts of the region ahead of an operation targeting Hezbollah positions, the army said.

ECONOMY Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Fintech program aims to improve local startups

Dijitalpark Teknokent, a Turkish technology development zone, launched the 2025 version of its thematic program for financial technologies, named FINEXT, to improve and support local startups.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿