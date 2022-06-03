UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

  • June 03 2022 07:00:00

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

LONDON
UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

Britain’s airports are coming under fire for failing to prepare for this week’s jubilee getaway and the busy summer season, as passengers face long delays and cancelled flights.    

“The U.K.’s airports are in crisis because thousands of jobs have been slashed,” Sharon Graham, head of the country’s biggest trade union Unite, said on June 1.    

The airline industry was one of the hardest-hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights were grounded by lockdowns and travel restrictions.    

Carriers and airports laid off thousands of employees.    

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab accused airlines of a “lack of preparation” in the run-up to the holiday surge.    

“Throughout the pandemic, the government provided 8 billion ($10 billion) of support,” he told Sky News television.     

“There’s been some tweaks to the regulation to make it easier for the airline industry to hire. I don’t think the airline operators have done the recruitment that they should have done, and taken the advice that the transport secretary gave them.”     

Airlines for Europe, which represents EU airlines, predicted the problem would continue “for a good chunk of the summer season”.            

In response, the industry organisation representing U.K.-registered carriers, Airlines U.K., said the sector was still emerging from “the worst crisis in the history of aviation”.    

“Airlines were grounded for almost two years as a result of one of the most restrictive travel regimes in the world and with this in mind, the sector has had only a matter of weeks to recover and prepare for one of the busiest summers we’ve seen in many years.”   

In Manchester but also at London Heathrow and Gatwick, and elsewhere, there have been hundreds of cancellations this week, affecting companies such as tour operator Tui, British Airways and easyJet.

UK, Economy,

TURKEY Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

  2. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  3. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  4. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

  5. UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

    UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
Recommended
Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite
Foreign shoppers boost malls’ revenues

Foreign shoppers boost malls’ revenues
2.4 million tourists visit Antalya in five months

2.4 million tourists visit Antalya in five months
Exports increase 15 percent in May to $19 billion

Exports increase 15 percent in May to $19 billion
DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid

DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid
Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official
WORLD UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the ISIL extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.

ECONOMY UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

Britain’s airports are coming under fire for failing to prepare for this week’s jubilee getaway and the busy summer season, as passengers face long delays and cancelled flights.  
SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.