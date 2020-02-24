‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

  • February 24 2020 15:45:00

‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

KAMPALA - Anadolu Agency
‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

The number of applications from Ugandans for Turkish visa doubled in 2019. The two countries work to boost trade from the current $40 million.

Ugandans are showing a growing interest in trade with Turkey, with many taking the next step to travel to the country and buy merchandise or sell their products, according to the Turkish ambassador to Uganda.

“The number of visa applications doubled in 2019 compared to 2018, and in the first two months of this year, visa applications have tripled [compared to the same period last year],” Kerem Alp said.

Alp said Ugandan traders were interested in buying Turkish products because of their good quality, while others visited Turkey to seek markets for their products because Turkey is a large market.

“We are going to expedite the visa process to make it easy for Ugandans wishing to visit Turkey,” he said.

The diplomat also said there is a growing number of Turkish nationals visiting Uganda to open new businesses or set up franchises. He said a delegation from the Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be visiting Uganda in March to explore opportunities.

“They want to establish industrial free zones and bring the knowhow to Uganda.”

Alp also said some of the Turkish businesses that have already set up shop in Uganda are creating employment for locals.

He said some of the companies will add value to the Ugandan economy by processing local products such as coffee, textiles, fruits and other goods before exporting them to overseas markets.

Some of the goods that Turkey exports to Uganda include furniture, lubricants, textiles, and energy products.

Uganda mainly sells agricultural products, including fruits, tea and coffee, abroad.

Alp also said that Turkey is planning to build a Turkish trade center in Kampala together with several Ugandan and Turkish business organizations. He noted that the center, which they hope will be functional sometime next year, will be a permanent fixture exhibiting

Turkish products, including machinery. Those interested in the products can purchase them online.

The diplomat said the two countries are also working on boosting their trade which currently stands at $40 million.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

    Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

  5. Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

    Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020
Recommended
Port operator Global expects rise in cruise passengers

Port operator Global expects rise in cruise passengers
Business morale keeps improving

Business morale keeps improving
Manufacturing capacity use up in February

Manufacturing capacity use up in February
1.8 mln foreigners visit Turkey in January

1.8 mln foreigners visit Turkey in January
Demand for new cars strong, says trade group

Demand for new cars strong, says trade group
Number of mobile phone subscribers reach 83 million

Number of mobile phone subscribers reach 83 million
WORLD Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Feb. 24 after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.
ECONOMY ‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

Ugandans are showing a growing interest in trade with Turkey, with many taking the next step to travel to the country and buy merchandise or sell their products, according to the Turkish ambassador to Uganda.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.