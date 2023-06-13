UEFA final gives huge boost to Istanbul’s tourism

ISTANBUL

The UEFA Champions League final game that Istanbul hosted at the weekend has given a huge boost to the city’s hotels and marks “a milestone” for the local tourism industry, says Müberra Eresin, the president of the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB).

Thousands of fans arrived in the city to watch the game between Manchester United and Inter Milan on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, spending money at restaurants, hotels and other venues.

Occupancy rates at Istanbul’s hotels climbed over 90 percent thanks to the game, Eresin said.

“Above all, Istanbul has proved to the world that it is a first class [holiday] destination. We see the final game organized in Istanbul as a milestone for the local tourism industry. The [UEFA] final is the beginning of vibrant and good days for Istanbul,” she said, adding that the Champions League final was an invaluable marketing opportunity for the city.

Some football fans stayed only one night while others spend two to three days in Istanbul, they made a great contribution to the city’s local economy, according to Eresin.

“After we have endured many difficulties, this event boosted our morale,” she said, noting that the earthquakes in early February also hit the tourism industry and tourism activity almost came to a halt because of the elections.

Officially some 70,000 tickets were sold for the game, she noted.

Due to the inflow of fans, hotel occupancy rates rose above 90 percent, while at the same time room cost increased neatly 100 percent, Eresin said.

Those who traveled to Istanbul for the game are also the big spenders, according to Eresin.

Last year, a tourist spent $950 on average during their visit to Istanbul, but the football fans spent between $1,200 to $2,000, she said. “We estimate that total revenues amounted to around $120 million.”

Prospects for summer season

Summer break at schools across the Middle Eastern nations will begin on June 15, Eresin said. “We are expecting holidaymakers from those countries to be on the move soon. Arrivals from Europe will probably begin in July.”

Hotels may not have the high occupancy rates they saw during the final game, but in the upcoming period the occupancy rate at Istanbul’s hotels will not be below 75-80 percent, according to Eresin.

In these days, most of the tourists in Istanbul are from the Middle Eastern countries, while Germans, Britons and Americans constitute the other large groups of visitors, she explained.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Japan were big markets for the Turkish tourism industry, she said. “Those markets have not yet recovered.”

Istanbul Airport hosts record flights for Champions League final

Istanbul Airport hosted the highest number of daily flights on June 11, with 1,749 scheduled landings and take-offs, thanks to the UEFA Champions League final.

A total of 214 private jet operations also took place since June 7, said İGA, the airport operator.

On June 9, the mega airport hosted 1,594 landings and take-offs.

Ahead of the final match, the Culture and Tourism Ministry organized a series of events to enhance the promotion of Istanbul internationally.

The UEFA Champions League Cup was toured around various locations in Istanbul, flags bearing the logos of the two finalist teams and UEFA’s final 2023 logo were displayed on the Bosporus Bridge.

“Champions Festival,” featuring DJs Lost Frequencies, Guillaume de Kadebostany, Chris Luno b2b Ceaus and EMIRAN, was organized.

Some fans arrived in the city without a ticket for the game. They were cruising around the city and holding signs in English and Italian which read they were looking for a ticket.

The tickets were sold for a price between 40,000 ($1,700) and 282,000 Turkish Liras ($11,900) in the black market.