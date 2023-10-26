Uber offering hot balloon rides in scenic Cappadocia

ISTANBUL

Uber has started offering hot balloon rides in touristic Cappadocia, renowned for its natural formations, underground and aboveground cities, as well as its fairy chimneys.

“Starting this week, Uber Balloon will be available in the UNESCO World Heritage Göreme National Park, and riders can book directly in the app via Uber Reserve,” the company said in a statement on Oct. 24.

The sunrise hot air balloon trips will depart from Göreme, Cappadocia, taking riders on a one-and-a-half-hour picturesque flight through the Park, said the statement, adding that with the early liftoff, riders will be able to see the stunning dawn views from 3,000 feet in the air.

Balloon trips will cost 150 euros per person, with 100 free flights being made available to celebrate the launch, it noted.

Over the last year, Türkiye has become an increasingly popular destination for Uber riders – international trips have risen by more than 30 percent, and nearly 26 million people have opened the app to request a ride this year alone, according to the statement.

Uber says it partners with over 38,000 taxi drivers and operates in nine cities in Türkiye.

“This includes the three most populous cities Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, as well as the top tourist destination Antalya, with the number trips taking place on the app increasing by over 50 percent since 2022.”

The addition of hot air balloon rides to the Uber app is the latest in its "Go Anywhere" travel series, the statement noted.

“It follows the launch of many other multimodal and bucket-list travel experiences, including Uber Boat in Mykonos and Uber Sleigh in Lapland, as well as flights, trains, coaches and even hotels all available to book directly via the Uber app.”