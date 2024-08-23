Uber and Cruise join forces to deploy robotaxis next year

Uber and Cruise join forces to deploy robotaxis next year

SAN FRANCISCO
Uber and Cruise join forces to deploy robotaxis next year

Cruise's trouble-ridden robotaxis are joining Uber's ride-hailing service next year as part of a multiyear partnership bringing together two companies that once appeared poised to compete for passengers.

The alliance is the latest change in direction for Cruise since its California license to provide driverless rides was suspended in October 2023 after one of its robotaxis dragged a jaywalking pedestrian.

The incident spurred regulatory inquiries into Cruise and prompted its corporate parent General Motors to tamp down its once audacious ambitions in autonomous driving.

GM had envisioned Cruise generating $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025 as its robotaxis steadily expanded beyond San Francisco and into other cities to offer a driverless alternative to the ride-hailing services operated by Uber and Lyft.

But now GM and Cruise are looking to make money by mixing the robotaxis with Uber's human-driven cars. The financial details of the partnership weren't disclosed, nor were the cities in which Uber intends to offer Cruise's robotaxis next year.

Meanwhile, a robotaxi fleet operated by Google spinoff Waymo is expanding beyond San Francisco into cities around the Bay Area and Southern California. Earlier this week, Waymo announced its robotaxis are completing more than 100,000 paid rides per week.

Cruise is currently operating Chevy Bolts autonomously in Phoenix and Dallas, with humans sitting behind the wheel ready to take over if something goes wrong. The Uber deal underscores Cruise's determination to get back to the point where its robotaxis navigate the roads entirely on their own.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

    Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

  2. Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

    Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

  3. US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

    US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

  4. Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

    Robert F Kennedy Jr suspends fringe White House bid, endorses Trump

  5. Three dead in knife attack on German festival

    Three dead in knife attack on German festival
Recommended
Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan
Some 29 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 8 months

Some 29 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 8 months
Alibaba to upgrade Hong Kong listing amid profit drop

Alibaba to upgrade Hong Kong listing amid profit drop
Japan inflation accelerates to 2.7 percent in July: Data

Japan inflation accelerates to 2.7 percent in July: Data
Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study
Decline in inflation likely to spur share of lira deposits: Central Bank

Decline in inflation likely to spur share of lira deposits: Central Bank
WORLD Modi says firmly for peace on historic Ukraine visit

Modi says 'firmly for peace' on historic Ukraine visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his first visit to Kiev on Friday to again call for a diplomatic solution to more than two years of war with Russia, saying he stood "firmly for peace" in talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Economists push back on Harris price gouging plan

Kamala Harris's price gouging policy has been criticized by economists and analysts, who say it is an uncompetitive proposal that could end up hurting, and not helping, U.S. consumers.
SPORTS Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

Paris transformed as organizers prepare for Paralympics

The Paralympics begin in Paris next week, putting on display the talents of remarkable athletes in a city still riding the wave of the highly successful Olympics.
﻿