Two strong explosions in central Kiev

KIEV
Two strong explosions were heard in central Kiev on Saturday morning by AFP journalists, who also saw trails in the sky, shortly before air raid sirens sounded.

"Strong explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital. According to preliminary information, the air defences worked against ballistic weapons," Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

There were no reports of injured people so far, he said.

The attack came after a long period of calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Air defences downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine had deployed more Western air defence systems, as it braces for a second full winter of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Systematic strikes by Moscow's forces last year targeted Ukraine's energy grid, leaving thousands without heating or electricity in freezing temperatures for long periods.

Ministry working on stricter penalties over unlicensed arms
