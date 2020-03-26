Two rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone: Military

  • March 26 2020 10:34:00

BAGHDAD
A member of the Iraqi counter-terrorism forces stands guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, on January 2, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Two rockets late on March 25 struck Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but there were no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

"Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad operation command. Details to follow," the military statement said.

The Green Zone has been repeatedly hit by rockets which usually cause only minor damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The intended target appeared to be the U.S. embassy, a sprawling compound a few hundred meters south of where the rockets hit, AFP cited and Iraqi security sources as saying.

It is the 26th such attack targeting installations where foreign troops or diplomats are based across Iraq since late October.

