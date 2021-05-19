Two racers take podium in European Le Mans Series

  • May 19 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Two Turkish racers have broken new ground in the European Le Mans Series by taking the podium in two different categories for the first time in Turkish racing history.

In the second race of the series with the Eurointernational team, 23-year-old Cem Bölükbaşı took the second place in the LMP3 category in Red Bull Ring, while Salih Yoluç finished second in the LMP2 Pro/Am category with the Racing Team Turkey.

Completing the race with just 0.117 seconds behind the first, Bölükbaşı posted a message on social media, saying, “Yes, yes, yes! It was an incredible race, it was the first time I experienced two hours of continuous driving, and every second was enjoyable.”

“I came second with the difference of just 0.1 seconds. I took the podium in my first Le Mans European Championship race. Many thanks to everyone who made this weekend possible,“ he added.

Bölükbaşı is been sponsored by Turkish national football player, Melih Demiral, who plays for Italian giant Juventus. The young driver also posted a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt of Demiral’s brand, Team Demiral.

Salih Yoluç, 35, was another racer taking the podium. Becoming a runner-up in the LMP2 Pro/Am category and ranking fourth in the general classification, Yoluç posted podium images in his social media accounts.

“We finished fourth overall in Redbull Ring and second in Pro/Am category. Due to the classic safety car timing, we lost one round and missed the chance to fight for the general classification victory,” he said.

“The whole team did a great job, and everyone did their best and saw our strength. Our way is open,” he added.

