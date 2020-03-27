Two more Turks die from coronavirus in Germany

BERLIN
Two more Turkish nationals died in Germany from the novel coronavirus pandemic, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 27.

The deceased were a male, 86, identified as N.C., who lived near Munster in western Germany; and a woman, 73, identified as initials Y.P., who lived near Stuttgart.

N.C died on March 22 but he was buried on March 26 because of the risk of infection.

Y.P had chronic kidney failure.

The total number of Turkish nationals who have died in Germany from the COVID-19 now stands at five.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 42,288 and 253 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on March 27.

Cases rose by 5,780 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55, the tally showed.

