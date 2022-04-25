Twitter reexamining Musk’s takeover offer: report

  • April 25 2022 09:17:00

Twitter reexamining Musk’s takeover offer: report

WASHINGTON
Twitter reexamining Musk’s takeover offer: report

Twitter is reconsidering Elon Musk’s buyout proposal, with discussions between the two camps ongoing Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, after the billionaire said Thursday he had secured the necessary funding.

"Twitter is taking a fresh look at the offer and is more likely than before to seek to negotiate," the business daily reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Tesla CEO Musk said Thursday he had secured close to $46.5 billion to finance the transaction, but also that he planned to appeal directly the company’s shareholders as he looks to take over the social media platform.

The Twitter board of directors had been opposed to the proposal, lining up a "poison pill" clause that would make it harder for Musk to acquire more than 15 percent of the company via the market. He currently owns 9.2 percent of shares.

"The potential turnabout on Twitter’s part comes after Mr. Musk met privately Friday with several shareholders of the company," the Journal reported.

Musk "pledged to solve the free-speech issues he sees as plaguing the platform and the country more broadly, whether his bid succeeds or not," the sources added, according to the Journal.

Musk has previously cited concerns over freedom of speech as motivation for buying the platform, though free-speech experts have pointed to Musk’s unpredictable statements and history of bullying critics as contradictory to his stated aims.

He "made his pitch to select shareholders in a series of video calls, with a focus on actively managed funds... in hopes that they could sway the company’s decision," the sources told the Journal.

The polarizing billionaire said last week he was considering bypassing Twitter’s board of directors in his takeover bid by purchasing shares directly from existing shareholders, "but has not determined whether to do so at this time," according to a securities filing released Thursday.

The Journal said Twitter could make an announcement on the matter by Thursday or even before, according to these sources.

Musk has apparently recently told Twitter chairman Bret Taylor his original April 14 offer of $54.20 per share has not changed, the daily added.

Twitter had previously invited Musk to join its board of directors, but the SpaceX head declined.

TURKEY At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying
Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire
US diplomats to return to Ukraine as Washington pledges $700 mln aid

US diplomats to return to Ukraine as Washington pledges $700 mln aid
France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle

France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
WORLD Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Fears of a hard COVID-19 lockdown sparked panic buying in Beijing on Monday, as long queues for compulsory mass testing formed in a large central district of the Chinese capital.

ECONOMY Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Housing rent prices in the Mediterranean province of Antalya have skyrocketed from 2,500 to around 10,000 Turkish Liras (from $170 to nearly $680) due to high demand from Ukrainians and Russians, Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSO) executive Mustafa Ayanoğlu has said.
SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.