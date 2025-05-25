TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue

TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue

ISTANBUL
TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), which is expanding into new markets, aims to boost revenue from around $3 billion last year to $4.3 billion in 2025, says Mehmet Demiroğlu, its general manager.

Unveiling the company’s 10-year plan, Demiroğlu said their target is to achieve $12 billion in revenue by 2034.

“We are growing in the African market and working to open offices in Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Brazil,” he noted, adding that they presently have offices in the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Elaborating on the homegrown fighter jet KAAN project, the production of two jets is ongoing, he said, noting that by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026, the second prototype will take to the skies, followed by the third prototype a few months later.

“Within 2025, we plan to have at least two KAAN jets flying, with a goal of having three KAANs airborne. After these tests, we will produce three more, and by the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029, we plan to deliver KAAN jets to the Turkish Air Force in batches,” he said.

Some 83 ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles and 92 ATAK helicopters produced by TUSAŞ are currently in service, according to Demiroğlu.

They have received 55 orders for the HÜRKUŞ training aircraft and will deliver 10 of these orders this year, he also said.

TUSAŞ already received orders from the Turkish Air Forces for 16 the light attack aircraft HÜRJET, and last week Spain inked an agreement to buy those aircraft, he noted.

“We hope to sign contracts this year with both Spain and our own air force, reaching a total of over 100 units," Demiroğlu said.

By 2034, they plan to produce 500 KAAN, HÜRJET and HÜRKUŞ aircraft, he said, noting that additionally, more than 350 GÖKBEY, ATAK, ATAK-2 helicopters and similar platforms are planned for production.

They also foresee the production of nearly 600 platforms, including unmanned combat aerial vehicle ANKA-3, unmanned aerial vehicles ANKA-1 and Aksungur as well as similar models, Demiroğlu stated.

 

defense industry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

    Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

  2. Thousands in Istanbul join together to celebrate young cancer survivor

    Thousands in Istanbul join together to celebrate young cancer survivor

  3. Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

    Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

  4. Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

    Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

  5. OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump

    OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump
Recommended
Teslas sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets
Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers
OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump

OPEC+ expected to open taps more despite price slump
German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia

German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia
Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9

Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9
Over 7,500 companies established in April

Over 7,500 companies established in April
WORLD Venezuelas Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuela's Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's party on Sunday swept the board in parliamentary and regional elections that were boycotted by the opposition in protest over his disputed re-election last year.
ECONOMY Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Iran on Monday ruled out suspending its uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal with the United States, a key demand from Washington in successive rounds of talks between the foes.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿