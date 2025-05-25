TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue

ISTANBUL

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), which is expanding into new markets, aims to boost revenue from around $3 billion last year to $4.3 billion in 2025, says Mehmet Demiroğlu, its general manager.

Unveiling the company’s 10-year plan, Demiroğlu said their target is to achieve $12 billion in revenue by 2034.

“We are growing in the African market and working to open offices in Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, and Brazil,” he noted, adding that they presently have offices in the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Elaborating on the homegrown fighter jet KAAN project, the production of two jets is ongoing, he said, noting that by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026, the second prototype will take to the skies, followed by the third prototype a few months later.

“Within 2025, we plan to have at least two KAAN jets flying, with a goal of having three KAANs airborne. After these tests, we will produce three more, and by the end of 2028 or the beginning of 2029, we plan to deliver KAAN jets to the Turkish Air Force in batches,” he said.

Some 83 ANKA unmanned aerial vehicles and 92 ATAK helicopters produced by TUSAŞ are currently in service, according to Demiroğlu.

They have received 55 orders for the HÜRKUŞ training aircraft and will deliver 10 of these orders this year, he also said.

TUSAŞ already received orders from the Turkish Air Forces for 16 the light attack aircraft HÜRJET, and last week Spain inked an agreement to buy those aircraft, he noted.

“We hope to sign contracts this year with both Spain and our own air force, reaching a total of over 100 units," Demiroğlu said.

By 2034, they plan to produce 500 KAAN, HÜRJET and HÜRKUŞ aircraft, he said, noting that additionally, more than 350 GÖKBEY, ATAK, ATAK-2 helicopters and similar platforms are planned for production.

They also foresee the production of nearly 600 platforms, including unmanned combat aerial vehicle ANKA-3, unmanned aerial vehicles ANKA-1 and Aksungur as well as similar models, Demiroğlu stated.