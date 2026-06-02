TurkStream to suspend gas transmission for planned maintenance

ANKARA

Gas transmission through both offshore lines of TurkStream will be temporarily suspended between June 2 and June 7 due to planned maintenance work, TurkStream said in a statement.

Gas flows will be halted during this period while planned maintenance and basic diagnostic works are carried out at the gas receiving terminal in Kıyıköy, Türkiye, TurkStream said.

The work will be conducted by South Stream Transport BV, the operator of TurkStream’s offshore natural gas pipeline system.

TurkStream, which transports Russian natural gas across the Black Sea to Türkiye, consists of two parallel pipelines, each with an annual transmission capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters.

While one line supplies natural gas to the Turkish market, the second line delivers gas to Europe via the Turkish-Bulgarian border.