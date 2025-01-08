TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years

ANKARA

Over the course of five years, the TurkStream Natural Gas Pipeline transported a total of 104.1 billion cubic meters of gas, delivering Russian natural gas reserves to Türkiye and onward to Europe.

Between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2024, approximately 44.4 billion cubic meters of gas flowed to Türkiye and 59.8 billion cubic meters to Europe through the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Following the closure of the Nord Stream 1, Nord Stream 2 and Yamal-Europe pipelines supplying natural gas from Russia to Europe and the suspension of gas deliveries from Ukraine, TurkStream is becoming increasingly important as the only transit route that can deliver gas to Europe.

First announced in December 2014 during Russian President Vladimir Putin's official visit to Türkiye, TurkStream, which consists of two sea lines of 930 kilometers each and two separate land lines of 142 and 70 kilometers, extending from Anapa in Russia to Kıyıköy on the Thrace coast of Türkiye, was ready for gas flow as of Dec. 31, 2019.

The pipeline was officially inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 8, 2020.

The first line of TurkStream, which has a total gas transit capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, 15.75 billion cubic meters on each of its two lines, provides gas flow to Türkiye.

Gas is transferred to Europe via the 142-kilometer, 48-inch second line, which extends from Kiyikoy to Bulgaria, built by TurkStream Gas Transportation Co., an equal partnership between BOTAŞ and Gazprom.

Gazprom's subsidiary Gazprom Export announced in January 2022 that a four-year natural gas purchase contract was signed between Gazprom Export and BOTAŞ to be transported through the TurkStream pipeline.