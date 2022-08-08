Turks spend 4 hours a day on apps

ISTANBUL

Mobile users in Türkiye devote four hours a day to apps, according to the Regional Pulse Index Second Quarter report by data.ai.

Users in 13 regions, namely Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Türkiye, the U.S. and the U.K., spend more than four hours per day on apps.

That’s up from 12 markets in the first quarter, the report said.

The data reveals that consumers in three markets, which are Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil, spend more than five hours a day on apps.

Bumble ranks in the top 10 apps by consumer spend for the second quarter in eight of the 11 markets, and in Türkiye, this app ranked fourth.

Diablo Immortal also ranked in the top 10 for breakout monthly active users (MAU) for Türkiye, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, Germany, the U.S., and worldwide.

Pokémon GO ranked in the top 10 for quarter-over-quarter breakout consumer spend in the U.K. (number 2), Türkiye (number 3), the U.S. (number 3), Germany (number 4), and Australia (number 4).

The top apps by downloads in the world were Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and Snapchat. The top five apps by consumer spend were TikTok, YouTube, Tinder, Disney+ and Tencent Video.

The daily time spent growth rates vary from country to country, however, in general, the rises are slowing down, the report said.