Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

ISTANBUL
Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

Turkish consumers have flocked to neighboring Georgia to buy phones after the government increased a registering fee for mobile phones that are brought from abroad by 228 percent.

Vehicles formed a 15-kilometer-long line on the Black Sea highway, which lead to the Sarp border crossing at the two countries’ border in the northeastern province of Artvin. Some even crossed the border into Georgina on foot.

The Çıldır-Aktaş border crossing in the province of Iğdır also witnessed similar scenes with people making brief trips to Georgia to buy mobile phones and have them registered at a cheaper cost.

People rushed to the common border on July 8 before the new fee came into effect at midnight on that day.

With a decree published in the Official Gazette, the registering fee for mobile phones was hiked from 6,091 Turkish Liras to 20,000 liras ($767).

Tamer Bağcı, who lives in the northeastern province of Bursa, near Istanbul, said he was on vacation in Iğdır but as soon as he saw the news about the fee hike in the morning, he traveled to the border crossing.

He made three trips to the border gate since early in the morning, carrying customers who wanted to buy mobile phones in Georgia, said Fuat Seçilmiş, a taxi driver from Iğdır. He was waiting more than two hours to return from the other side of the border. “I will drive them back. But they are not here yet.”

Türkiye, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

    Turkish, Russian FMs speak over phone after Zelensky visit

  2. Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

    Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

  3. Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

    Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda with defense plans

  4. Six killed in China kindergarten attack

    Six killed in China kindergarten attack

  5. Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike

    Turks flock to Georgia to buy phones after fee hike
Recommended
Airports serve over 94 million passengers

Airports serve over 94 million passengers
Top Turkish officials hold high-level talks in Qatar

Top Turkish officials hold high-level talks in Qatar
Akkuyu nuclear power plant boosts local economy

Akkuyu nuclear power plant boosts local economy
Libya rivals to work together on oil revenues

Libya rivals to work together on oil revenues
UK to unveil new measures to support financial sector

UK to unveil new measures to support financial sector
Ant Group announces share buyback after crackdown

Ant Group announces share buyback after crackdown
WORLD Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways

Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. began bracing for potentially punishing rains.

ECONOMY Airports serve over 94 million passengers

Airports serve over 94 million passengers

Total of 94.5 million passengers have gone through Türkiye’s airports in the first six months of 2023, data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) have shown.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.