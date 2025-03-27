Türkiye's unemployment rate drops to lowest since July 2012

ANKARA
Türkiye's unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points month-on-month to 8.2 percent in February, marking its lowest level since July 2012, according to official data released on March 27.

The number of jobless people aged 15 and over dropped 95,000 to 2.886 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed. 

The unemployment rate for men ticked up to 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent, while it fell to 11 percent from 11.9 percent for women.

The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.4 points from a month ago to 53.2 percent in February.

The employment rate fell by 0.3 points to 48.8 percent this February, meaning 32.3 million people.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15-24, edged up 0.1 points to 15 percent. The rate was 10.8 percent for males and 22.7 percent for females in February.

 

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
