Türkiye’s tourism income soars 53.4 pct to $46.3 bln in 2022

Türkiye’s tourism income soars 53.4 pct to $46.3 bln in 2022

ANKARA
Türkiye’s tourism income soars 53.4 pct to $46.3 bln in 2022

Türkiye’s tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country’s statistical authority announced yesterday.

The figure surged 53.4 percent from $30.2 billion in 2021, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

While individual expenditures constituted $34.5 billion of the total tourism income, $11.8 billion of tourism income was obtained by package tour expenditures.

Tourists visited Türkiye mostly for “travel, entertainment, sportive and cultural activities” in 2022, with 67.1 percent of the visitors coming for the purpose. Some 4.6 percent of the tourists traveled to the country for business.

In 2022, number of Turkish citizens who visited abroad increased by 165.4 percent compared to previous year and reached to 7.3 million, with an average expenditure of $589 per capita.

Their total expenditure increased by 130.9 percent compared to previous year and reached to $4.3 billion. While $3.78 billion of it was individual expenditures, $523 million was package tour expenditures.

Seperately, Türkiye attracted some 44.6 million foreign tourists in 2022, a rise of 80.3 percent from a year earlier, according to official figures released yesterday by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The figure nearly reached the pre-virus level of 45 million in 2019, the ministry data showed.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s most famous city and its largest by population, was the top draw for foreign visitors, welcoming more than 16 million tourists.

It was followed by the resort city of Antalya with 12.8 million visitors, while Edirne, a city in northwestern Türkiye bordering Bulgaria and Greece, welcomed 4.6 million tourists.

At 5.7 million, Germans made up 12.7 percent of all visitors, followed by Russians at 5.2 million, Britons at 3.3 million, Bulgarians at 2.9 million, and Iranians at 2.3 million.

If Turkish citizens living abroad are added to the count, then 2022 figure goes up to 51.4 million, slightly down from 51.9 million in 2019.

In December alone, foreign arrivals in Türkiye were up 26.8 percent year-on-year to 2.4 million.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance’s govt program drafted in common sense: İYİ Party leader

Nation Alliance’s gov't program drafted in common sense: İYİ Party leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance’s gov't program drafted in common sense: İYİ Party leader

    Nation Alliance’s gov't program drafted in common sense: İYİ Party leader

  2. Türkiye to choose another way if the US preconditions F-16 sale: Spokesperson

    Türkiye to choose another way if the US preconditions F-16 sale: Spokesperson

  3. Police beating victim Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest in Memphis

    Police beating victim Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest in Memphis

  4. UK faces fresh mass strikes as wage talks derail

    UK faces fresh mass strikes as wage talks derail

  5. Myanmar junta hints may extend state of emergency, delay polls

    Myanmar junta hints may extend state of emergency, delay polls
Recommended
Samsung quarterly profits plunge to 8 year low

Samsung quarterly profits plunge to 8 year low
Winter not over, but Europe braces for the next one

Winter not over, but Europe braces for the next one
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund loses $164 bln in 2022

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund loses $164 bln in 2022
IMF upgrades outlook for the global economy in 2023

IMF upgrades outlook for the global economy in 2023
TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea
Dutch, Japanese join US limits on chip tech to China

Dutch, Japanese join US limits on chip tech to China
WORLD Police beating victim Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest in Memphis

Police beating victim Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest in Memphis

An African American man who died after he was brutally beaten by police in the southern US city of Memphis will be laid to rest Wednesday, as the shockwaves from his death keep pulsating across the country.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s tourism income soars 53.4 pct to $46.3 bln in 2022

Türkiye’s tourism income soars 53.4 pct to $46.3 bln in 2022

Türkiye’s tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country’s statistical authority announced yesterday.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.