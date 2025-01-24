Türkiye’s Togg to start pre-orders for fully electric T10F after April

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) maker Togg will start pre-orders of the fully electric fastback sedan T10F, which was presented at CES 2024 in Las Vegas early last year.

Fuat Tosyali, chairman of the board at Togg, told Anadolu that the T10F will be on pre-order after April-May.

The Togg T10F features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that uses an online infrastructure to constantly receive updates and it “evolves.”

The T10F will be launched with three different configurations, a standard range model with a rear-wheel drive (RWD) drivetrain, a long-range RWD model, and an all-wheel drive (AWD) dual-engine model.

The T10F RWD will boast a range of over 350 kilometers and 600 kilometers in different configurations, as well as a 160 kilowatt/218 horsepower engine with 350 Newton meters (nm) of torque.

The AWD configuration will produce 700 nm of torque and offer a range of up to 530 kilometers. The standard RWD configuration will feature a battery capacity of 52.5-kilowatt hours, while the long-range will have an 88.5 kilowatt-hour battery.

Tosyali stated that President Donald Trump’s taking office was the number one topic of almost all discussions at the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. He noted that the US potential future energy policies, especially in clean energy, were discussed, as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

As for Togg, Tosyali highlighted that the EV maker’s sales in the European market will begin due to “intense demand” from the region, as well as rising production.

“We have reached 50,000 users in Türkiye and we aim to raise our production to 60,000 this year,” he said.

“We may also start exporting to Europe towards the end of the year,” he added.

Tosyali stated that Togg T10F will start to launch sometime in the middle of the year.

“Although there is great competition in the vehicle market and every brand is trying to enter the Turkish market, Togg is pulling ahead by far in the EV market, according to official figures. In fact, Togg sells more EVs than the sum of four to five brands that come after it, and this year, we will maintain this position,” he said.

“Our products are made in line with our Turkish customers’ demands, which is how we attained and maintained our leadership in the Turkish EV market,” he added.

