Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

LONDON

Türkiye is emerging as a standout destination for foreign investors despite global geopolitical and trade challenges, according to Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, who heads the Investment Office of the Republic of Türkiye Presidency.

“Investors highlight that Türkiye is a stable country in the region and, despite the surrounding instability, offers a peaceful solution within its region. They think Türkiye is decoupling positively,” he told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the U.K.-Türkiye-Islamic Finance Forum in London.

Türkiye’s early-stage technology investments have surpassed $1 billion annually post-pandemic, a sharp rise from the $100 million average before 2020.

“In the last four years, around $5 billion has been invested in this field,” he said, adding that international brands are now entering the Turkish market for the first time.

He noted active funding rounds in the fintech, deep tech, biotech, and life sciences sectors, which are playing a vital role in current foreign direct investment (FDI) figures.

He also addressed global trade tensions, particularly the impact of U.S. tariffs.

“They view Türkiye as a stable country in its region — one offering peaceful solutions to instability,” he said, referring to investor sentiment. “Türkiye's trade policy position is also seen positively ... the 10 percent lower tariff limit applied to Türkiye is seen as a favorable indication.”

Despite a global slowdown in foreign investment, Türkiye’s annualized FDI over the past year has surpassed $12 billion.

“If we see international direct investment reach the $13-14 billion range by the end of the year, it wouldn't be surprising — we are expecting it,” he said.