Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

LONDON
Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye is emerging as a standout destination for foreign investors despite global geopolitical and trade challenges, according to Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, who heads the Investment Office of the Republic of Türkiye Presidency.

“Investors highlight that Türkiye is a stable country in the region and, despite the surrounding instability, offers a peaceful solution within its region. They think Türkiye is decoupling positively,” he told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the U.K.-Türkiye-Islamic Finance Forum in London.

Türkiye’s early-stage technology investments have surpassed $1 billion annually post-pandemic, a sharp rise from the $100 million average before 2020.

“In the last four years, around $5 billion has been invested in this field,” he said, adding that international brands are now entering the Turkish market for the first time.

He noted active funding rounds in the fintech, deep tech, biotech, and life sciences sectors, which are playing a vital role in current foreign direct investment (FDI) figures.

He also addressed global trade tensions, particularly the impact of U.S. tariffs.

“They view Türkiye as a stable country in its region — one offering peaceful solutions to instability,” he said, referring to investor sentiment. “Türkiye's trade policy position is also seen positively ... the 10 percent lower tariff limit applied to Türkiye is seen as a favorable indication.”

Despite a global slowdown in foreign investment, Türkiye’s annualized FDI over the past year has surpassed $12 billion.

“If we see international direct investment reach the $13-14 billion range by the end of the year, it wouldn't be surprising — we are expecting it,” he said.

surge,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

    More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

  2. Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

    Police free 1,194 in global trafficking raids: Europol

  3. US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

    US State Department is laying off more than 1,300 staffers

  4. Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

    Rubio has 'positive' meeting with Chinese foreign minister

  5. Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse

    Israeli strike on Gaza clinic marks new depth in humanitarian collapse
Recommended
Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue
Current account deficit declines to $684 million

Current account deficit declines to $684 million
Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May

Retail sales increase nearly 18 percent year-on-year in May
TOBB delegation meets Syrian president, business leaders

TOBB delegation meets Syrian president, business leaders
Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges

Auto industry eyes growth in 2025 despite challenges
China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth

China fighting multi-front battle to sustain economic growth
Solar becomes Europes main energy source in June

Solar becomes Europe's main energy source in June
WORLD More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people killed in Haiti violence so far this year: UN

More than 3,000 people have died amid escalating gang violence in Haiti since the beginning of the year, the United Nations said Friday.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿