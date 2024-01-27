Türkiye’s steel production rises 21 percent

ISTANBUL
Türkiye produced 3.2 million tons of crude steel in December 2023, pointing to a 21.2 percent increase from the same month of 2022, according to the data from the World Steel Association.

Türkiye was the eighth largest steel producer in the world.

In 2023, the country’s crude steel output, however, declined by 4 percent to 33.7 million tons.

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 135.7 million tons in December 2023, a 5.3 percent decrease compared to December 2022.

In China, steel production last year remained unchanged from 2022 at more than 1 billion tons but declined almost 15 percent year-on-year in December to 67.4 million tons.

India, the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel, boosted its output by 12 percent in 2023 to 140 million tons, while its production in December alone rose by 9.5 percent to 12.1 million tons.

Japan’s production amounted to 87 million tons last year, marking a 2.5 percent decline from the previous year, while in the U.S., crude steel output inched up 0.2 percent to 80.7 million tons.

The association estimated that Russia produced 75.8 million tons of steel in 2023, up 5.6 percent compared to 2022.

In Germany, the world’s seventh-largest producer, the crude steel output amounted to 35.4 million tons, marking a 3.9 percent decline from 2022, the numbers from the association showed.

