Türkiye’s share in global exports hit 1.04 pct

ANKARA

Türkiye’s rolling 12-month exports have amounted to $255.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 that corresponded to an all-time-high of 1.04 percent share in global exports.

The country’s share in global exports surpassed the 1 percent-mark for the first time in 2021 at $225 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat wrote on Twitter, adding that the volume of global exports stood at $22.3 trillion in that year.

In 2022, export revenues climbed to $254.2 billion and captured a 1.02 percent share in global exports, according to the minister.

In 2002, the country’s share was 0.55 percent or $6.5 billion.

Türkiye aims to boost goods export to $400 billion and to have a 1.2 percent share in global exports in 2028, Bolat said in a speech he delivered in a gathering at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on July 13.

He also noted that services export revenues climbed to $90.5 billion last year from $59 billion.

“This year’s target is to generate $120 billion in services exports. We also aim to increase our share in global services export to 1.5 percent in 2028.”

The government is working to reduce imports to achieve a balanced foreign trade, Bolat said, stressing the risks from energy imports.

Türkiye’s energy import bill was $98 billion last year, whereas the total foreign trade deficit stood at $110 billion, he added.

With new gas and oil finds inside Türkiye, the country’s energy foreign trade will become more balanced in the next two to three years, according to the minister.