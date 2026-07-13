Türkiye’s retail sales climb 13.7 pct in May on strong non-food demand

Türkiye’s retail sales climb 13.7 pct in May on strong non-food demand

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s retail sales climb 13.7 pct in May on strong non-food demand

 

Türkiye’s retail sales volume increased 13.7 percent year-on-year in May, supported by strong growth in non-food purchases, official data showed on July 13.

Non-food sales excluding automotive fuel rose 17.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment recorded the strongest increase, climbing 23.5 percent, followed by a 17.6 percent rise in textiles, clothing and footwear.

Mail-order and internet sales increased 16.2 percent, while sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 9.1 percent. Automotive fuel sales grew 3.2 percent.

Retail sales volume also increased 2.4 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment rose 3.7 percent, while textiles, clothing and footwear increased 2.9 percent.

Despite the strength in retail activity, overall trade sales volume declined 1.4 percent annually, mainly due to a 7.8 percent fall in wholesale trade.

Total trade sales increased 0.7 percent month-on-month, while wholesale trade sales fell 0.6 percent.

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