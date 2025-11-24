Türkiye’s population nears 86 million amid declining birth rates

ANKARA

Türkiye’s population has climbed to 85.98 million as of Oct. 1, official data shows, amid unprecedented declines in fertility and rising concerns over the country’s long-term demographic outlook.

According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 24, Türkiye had recorded a population of 85.6 million at the end of last year, marking an increase of 315,710 people in the first nine months of the year.

Men account for 50.02 percent of the population, while women make up 49.98 percent, data shows.

The latest update comes as the country confronts a prolonged slowdown in population growth, driven largely by declining fertility rates, delayed marriages and changing social patterns.

According to TÜİK data issued in May, Türkiye’s fertility rate fell to 1.48 last year — a historic low and well under the replacement level of 2.10 needed to maintain population stability.

Such alarming figures prompted the government to launch a series of incentives under its “Year of the Family” initiative aimed at encouraging larger families and strengthening household well-being.

Within this scope, authorities rolled out a new child allowance scheme, offering a one-time payment of 5,000 Turkish Liras ($117) for the first child, monthly support of 1,500 liras ($35) for the second child until age 5 and 5,000 liras per month for the third and subsequent children.

While the incentives have been welcomed, demographers warn that financial support alone is unlikely to reverse the trend.